IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Defeated Kolkata By 7 Wickets

On Saturday, at Eden Gardens, Vijay Shankar played a crucial role in leading Gujarat Titans to the top of the IPL 2023 points table with a seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Although Gujarat was struggling at 98/3 in 12 overs while chasing a target of 180, Shankar's quickfire 51 off 24 balls, including two fours and five sixes, helped his team win with 13 balls to spare.

4 Gujarat Titans won the match by seven wickets 4 Gujarat Titans Defeated Kolkata By 7 Wickets 4 Gujarat was struggling at 98/3 in 12 overs

He partnered with David Miller, who remained unbeaten on 32, to add 87 runs in just 6.3 overs and secure the win. Gujarat Titans have a reputation for being good at chasing and they lived up to it with this impressive victory.

During the match, when Gujarat Titans needed a high run rate of around 12, David Miller hit Varun Chakaravarthy for a four through extra cover, and then hit Suyash Sharma for two sixes over long-off and long-on. Vijay Shankar also contributed by hitting a boundary through point, resulting in 18 runs being scored in the 15th over.

Later, Miller got a chance to score more runs when Suyash Sharma dropped his catch at third man off Andre Russell's delivery, while Shankar made things worse for Kolkata Knight Riders by hitting a six over deep mid-wicket. Shankar's power-packed performance was highlighted when he hit Chakaravarthy for three huge sixes in the 17th over, which included two slog-sweeps and a mighty pull shot, resulting in 24 runs being scored in that over.

In the IPL match, Vijay Shankar completed his half-century in just 24 balls by hitting a powerful six over the deep backward square leg after sweeping Nitish Rana for four. They completed the chase with 13 balls to spare, with a wide delivery helping them to do so.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Shubman Gill played a stylish inning, hitting many fours to keep the crowd quiet. He hit Andre Russell for a four through extra cover and then smacked him over the bowler's head. Gill continued to play elegant shots, including a drive through the gap at cover off Harshit Rana and a cut past point and cover-point in the third over. However, after the dismissal of Wriddhiman Saha, Gill toe-ended a loft to long-on off Sunil Narine.

Hardik Pandya hit Suyash Sharma for a four and launched Narine over deep mid-wicket for six. However, Harshit Rana dismissed Pandya lbw and Gill toe-ended a loft to long-on off Narine in successive overs, which made the crowd lively again. Despite this, Shankar and Miller opened up at the right time and helped Gujarat Titans ace another chase.

In the end, Gujarat Titans won the match by seven wickets, scoring 180/3 in 17.5 overs, while Kolkata Knight Riders scored 179/7 in 20 overs. Mohammed Shami and Noor Ahmad took three and two wickets, respectively, for Gujarat Titans, while Sunil Narine and Harshit Rana took one wicket each for Kolkata Knight Riders.