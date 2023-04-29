Rashid Khan Proud Of Afghan Players In IPL

Rashid Khan Proud Of Afghan Players In Indian Premier League

Rashid's outstanding performances globally have revitalized the cricket

Bhogle lauded the exceptional performances of Afghanistan's cricketers in IPL

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's star spinner, expressed his pride in his fellow countrymen who are participating in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rashid's outstanding performances globally have revitalized the cricket scene in Afghanistan and have inspired young Afghans to take up cricket as a career.

Harsha Bhogle, a famous Indian commentator, lauded the exceptional performances of Afghanistan's cricketers in the IPL.

4 Bhogle lauded the exceptional performances of Afghanistan's cricketers in IPL 4 Rashid Khan Proud Of Afghan Players In Indian Premier League 4 Rashid's outstanding performances globally have revitalized the cricket

'Gurbaz c Rashid b Noor. Some years ago you couldn't have imagined this entry in an IPL scorecard. And isn't it wonderful?' he wrote.

'It’s more than a dream see players coming from Afghanistan and playing in IPL thank you for the support as always,' Rashid replied.

Five players from Afghanistan are currently participating in the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gujarat Titans (GT) has Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed, while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has Naveen-ul-Haq.

Their presence in the tournament has made headlines due to their impressive performances, with fans and analysts alike eagerly following their progress. These Afghan cricketers are proving to be a valuable addition to their respective teams and are drawing attention to the growing talent pool in Afghanistan's cricketing landscape.



