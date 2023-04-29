Iran And Saudi Arabia To Reopen Embassies ‘within Days’, Says Iranian Foreign Minister

Amir-Abdollahian did not provide exact dates for the restoration of the embassies.

Amir-Abdollahian met with Lebanese leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Saudi Arabia and Iran will reopen embassies in each other's capitals 'within days,' according to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a sign of thawing relations seven years after the two countries dismantled their operations.

Amir-Abdollahian did not provide exact dates for the restoration of the embassies, which closed in 2016. He spoke during a news conference in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday.

After seven years of tensions, the two countries reached an agreement in China earlier last month to re-establish diplomatic relations and restore embassies.

“During the last phone call between the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia on Eid al-Fitr, we agreed to work in the next coming days on the reopening of the Iranian and Saudi embassies in Tehran and Riyadh,” Amir-Abdollahian said, according to an official Arabic translation.

The relationship began to deteriorate in 2015, following Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates' engagement in the Yemen war, after the Iran-aligned Houthi movement ousted the Riyadh-backed government and took control of the capital Sanaa.

Tensions between the countries have resulted in wars throughout the area, including Syria's civil war.

Amir-Abdollahian was speaking at the conclusion of a tour to Lebanon, during which he met with Lebanese leaders, including Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The Iranian foreign minister announced that President Ebrahim Raisi would visit Syria in the 'near future,' but did not elaborate.

The visit would be the first by an Iranian president to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since the country's civil conflict broke out in 2011. Assad was able to turn the tide of the fight and retake control of most of his country with military and economic assistance from Iran and Russia.