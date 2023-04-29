Iranian Foreign Minister Announces Upcoming Visit To Saudi Arabia

Iran's Foreign Minister to visit Saudi Arabia after receiving invitation from Saudi Foreign Minister.

Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, has announced that he will visit Saudi Arabia after receiving an official invitation from Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, to visit the Kingdom.

Amir Abdollahian made the announcement during a press conference in Beirut, where he also stated that he had invited Prince Faisal to visit Tehran.

The Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister accepted the invitation and confirmed his upcoming visit to Iran. Additionally, both Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to reopen their embassies in each other's countries in the next few days, as this recent development is seen as a positive step towards a better regional climate.

The Iranian foreign minister, who was in Lebanon for a 3-day visit, remarked that the region is now in a new phase of collaborative efforts. Recently, Saudi Arabia and Iran, along with China, released a joint statement on March 10, declaring the resumption of diplomatic relations and the reopening of embassies within two months.

In addition, technical teams from both countries visited each other's diplomatic offices to discuss the reopening of their missions.



