Brain Teaser: Spot Criminal Panda Hidden In The Snow Family

Spot the unusual member in the Snow Family image.

Your Mission is to find the hidden panda in the image.

Brain teasers can help in problem-solving and enhance critical thinking.

Mr Snow and his family wanted to get photographed before Summer arrived and they began to melt. However, there was something odd about the photograph.

Brain teasers challenge your creative thinking and ability to observe rather than relying on mathematical formulas or logic. It can enhance the connections between brain cells, improve mental agility, and assist with short-term memory difficulties. Without further ado, your objective is to locate the hidden panda in the image.

Playing brain teasers can aid in problem-solving and enhance critical thinking and observational skills.

The picture features a grid of 12 columns and 9 rows, comprising 108 snow figures, including one hidden panda. Your challenge is to locate the disguised panda by closely examining each row and column, applying logical reasoning, and using your observational abilities.

Refer to the picture below to spot the unusual member in the Snow Family image.