Infinix Zero X Pro Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Infinix Zero X Pro is currently on the market. The Infinix Zero X Pro is powered by a Mediatek Helio G95 chipset.

An Octa-Core 2.05GHz processor gives the phone extra power. This device's screen has a resolution of 1080 by 2400 pixels.

The Infinix X Pro comes with 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. The phone has three cameras on the back.

Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Infinix Zero X Pro specifications