language: English
Infinix Zero X Pro Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 29 Apr , 2023 02:19 AM

The Infinix Zero X Pro is currently on the market. The Infinix Zero X Pro is powered by a Mediatek Helio G95 chipset.

An Octa-Core 2.05GHz processor gives the phone extra power. This device's screen has a resolution of 1080 by 2400 pixels.

The Infinix X Pro comes with 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. The phone has three cameras on the back.

Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Infinix Zero X Pro specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI XOS 7.6
Dimensions 164.1 x 75.7 x 7.8 mm
Weight 193 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Nebula Black, Starry Silver, Tuscany Brown
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G76 MC4
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features 120Hz, 700 nits (peak)
Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.52', PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, 5x optical zoom, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0', AF,, Quad LED Flash
Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front 16 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

- Fast Charging 45W, 40% in 15 min (advertised)

