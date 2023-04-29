Realme C21 Price In Pakistan & Features

The Realme C21 equipped with a triple-camera setup on the back.

It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Realme C21 is a budget-friendly smartphone that boasts impressive specifications for its price range.

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch at the top. Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone runs on Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10, which offers a clean and user-friendly interface.

The C21 comes equipped with a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's also a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Other notable features include a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G LTE.

Realme C21 price in Pakistan

Realme C21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Realme C21 specifications