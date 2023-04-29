Realme C21 Price In Pakistan & Features

language: English
  • The Realme C21 equipped with a triple-camera setup on the back.
  • It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Realme C21 is a budget-friendly smartphone that boasts impressive specifications for its price range.

It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch at the top. Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone runs on Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10, which offers a clean and user-friendly interface.

The C21 comes equipped with a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's also a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Other notable features include a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G LTE.

Realme C21 price in Pakistan

Realme C21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Realme C21 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS
UI Realme UI 1.0
Dimensions 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
Weight 190 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Cross Black, Cross Blue
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.5 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0', HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging

