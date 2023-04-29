Realme C21 Price In Pakistan & Features

- The Realme C21 equipped with a triple-camera setup on the back.
- It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
- The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Realme C21 is a budget-friendly smartphone that boasts impressive specifications for its price range.
It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch at the top. Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot.
The phone runs on Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10, which offers a clean and user-friendly interface.
The C21 comes equipped with a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's also a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.
Other notable features include a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G LTE.
Realme C21 price in Pakistan
Realme C21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-
Realme C21 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 1.0
|Dimensions
|165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cross Black, Cross Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0', HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging
