language: English
Realme Narzo 50i Price In Pakistan & Specifications
Realme Narzo 50i Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 29 Apr , 2023 02:41 AM

  • The Realme Narzo 50i is powered by a 1.6 Ghz Octa Core processor.
  • The Realme Narzo 50i is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.
  • The phone runs on Android 11 Operating System.

The Realme Narzo 50i is a budget-friendly smartphone which is currently available for sale.

The Realme Narzo 50i features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Realme Narzo 50i is powered by a 1.6 Ghz Octa Core processor, which is paired with 2GB or 4GB of RAM. It has 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

It runs on Android 11 with Realme Go UI out of the box. In terms of connectivity, the phone supports dual-SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan

Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan is Rs. 21,999/-

Realme Narzo 50i specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI Realme Go UI
Dimensions 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
Weight 195 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Carbon Black, Mint Green
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU 1.6 Ghz Octa Core
GPU PowerVR GE8322
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.5 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features 400 nits (typ)
Memory Built-in 32/64GB Built-in, 2/4GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Reverse charging


