Vivo Y22 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 29 Apr , 2023 03:52 PM

The Vivo Y22 is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device has been recently launched with great features, and it is powered by the MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The Vivo Y22 has a 6.55-inch IPS LCD display and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 12 (Funtouch 12) operating system.

The smartphone has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store your favorite applications and data.

The Vivo Y22 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone, where the primary camera is 50 megapixels and the selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Some extra features included in the phone's primary camera are PDAF, dual LED flash, and panorama.

The device comes in three awesome colors, including Starlite Blue, Metaverse Green, and Summer Cyan. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999.

Vivo Y22 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
UI FuntouchOS 12
Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight 190 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Starlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.5 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM)
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 18W

