Vivo Y22 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Vivo Y22 is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device has been recently launched with great features, and it is powered by the MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The Vivo Y22 has a 6.55-inch IPS LCD display and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 12 (Funtouch 12) operating system.

The smartphone has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store your favorite applications and data.

The Vivo Y22 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone, where the primary camera is 50 megapixels and the selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Some extra features included in the phone's primary camera are PDAF, dual LED flash, and panorama.

The device comes in three awesome colors, including Starlite Blue, Metaverse Green, and Summer Cyan. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999.

Vivo Y22 specifications