Xiaomi 12 Price In Pakistan & Features

Xiaomi 12 is currently available for sale. It is a high-end smartphone with outstanding features.
It has a 6.28 Inches AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 Pixels resolution.
The device has up to 12GB of RAM and is powered by the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm).
A triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel telephoto lens is also present on the Mi 12's back.
A 32-megapixel selfie camera is located on the front, making it the ideal choice for taking high-quality selfies.
The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with support 67W fast charging.
Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan
Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 179,999/-
Xiaomi 12 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|152.7 x 69.9 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Purple, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.28 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~419 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1100 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56', PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 12mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.06' + 5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto macro), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], HDR)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|- Fast charging 67W, 100% in 39 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, 100% in 53 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 10W, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+
