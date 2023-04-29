Xiaomi 12 Price In Pakistan & Features

Xiaomi 12 is powered by the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

It has a 6.28 Inches AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.

The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 12 is currently available for sale. It is a high-end smartphone with outstanding features.

It has a 6.28 Inches AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 Pixels resolution.

The device has up to 12GB of RAM and is powered by the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm).

A triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel telephoto lens is also present on the Mi 12's back.

A 32-megapixel selfie camera is located on the front, making it the ideal choice for taking high-quality selfies.

The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with support 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 179,999/-

Xiaomi 12 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 152.7 x 69.9 x 8.2 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, Blue, Purple, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.28 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~419 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1100 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56', PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 12mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.06' + 5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto macro), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], HDR) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

- Fast charging 67W, 100% in 39 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, 100% in 53 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 10W, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+



