North Carolina Boutique Owner Goes Viral After Gifting Free Prom Dress To Plus-size Teenager

Web Desk 29 Apr , 2023 01:24 PM

Summer Lucille, the owner of Juicy Body Goddess, a boutique exclusively for plus-size clothing in North Carolina, recently gained attention after she gifted a free prom dress to a lucky teenager. During her appearance on Today's fourth hour on Wednesday, she spoke about the significance of prom, stating that it's an event that everyone connects to, regardless of their background or size.

Lucille's boutique, which offers a variety of fashion ranging from workwear to date night outfits, has a special focus on prom attire. As one of the few plus-size-only shops that carry prom dresses, Lucille shared with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Today that her interest in prom stems from her own experience of being 'limited' in choosing a dress during her own prom because of her size, making her current work bittersweet.

