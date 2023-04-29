LeBron James And Jack Nicholas Exchanging Warm Words And Hug Takes Internet By Storm

Hollywood actor Jack Nicholson was spotted with LeBron James.

Nicholson has been a fan of the Lakers for decades.

The Lakers have qualified for Western Conference semi-finals.

Hollywood actor Jack Nicholson was spotted exchanging warm words and a hug with the Los Angles Lakers star LeBron James during a National Basketball Association (NBA) game.

The video of the scene immediately went viral on social media.









It is pertinent to mention that the Lakers advanced to the NBA Western Conference semi-finals by defeating Memphis Grizzlies 125-85 to win their first-round series 4-2.

The Lakers now have to wait and see who they will be facing in the semi-finals after the Sacramento Kings ditched elimination, beating NBA champion Golden State Warriors to force the seventh game in the series.

There was no way the Lakers could lose after Jack Nicholson and LeBron James hugged before the game tonight. pic.twitter.com/GVVyjo8UiY — Azure Miles Records: the Music of Michael Robinson (@timevina) April 29, 2023









After failing to seal the series in Memphis on Wednesday, the Lakers, who received the seventh seed in the Western Conference via the play-in tournament, roared back.

What a first half for the Lakers with LeBron James and Anthony Davis bouncing back playing like it is an elimination game

Great to see Jack Nicholson back at a Lakers game#NBA #LakeShow #Grizzlies — Holden Snodgrass (@SnodgrassHolden) April 29, 2023









They thrilled the audience at Crypto.com Arena with one of their best performances of a frequently rough season, dominating in every area.