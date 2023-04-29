language: English
LeBron James And Jack Nicholas Exchanging Warm Words And Hug Takes Internet By Storm
LeBron James And Jack Nicholas Exchanging Warm Words And Hug Takes Internet By Storm

Web Desk 29 Apr , 2023 09:46 AM

Hollywood actor Jack Nicholson was spotted exchanging warm words and a hug with the Los Angles Lakers star LeBron James during a National Basketball Association (NBA) game.

The video of the scene immediately went viral on social media.



It is pertinent to mention that the Lakers advanced to the NBA Western Conference semi-finals by defeating Memphis Grizzlies 125-85 to win their first-round series 4-2.

The Lakers now have to wait and see who they will be facing in the semi-finals after the Sacramento Kings ditched elimination, beating NBA champion Golden State Warriors to force the seventh game in the series.



After failing to seal the series in Memphis on Wednesday, the Lakers, who received the seventh seed in the Western Conference via the play-in tournament, roared back.



They thrilled the audience at Crypto.com Arena with one of their best performances of a frequently rough season, dominating in every area.

