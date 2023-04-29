Fatima Bhutto's Unseen Wedding Pictures Goes Viral

Fatima Bhutto is the daughter of Mir Murtaza Bhutto.

She recently got married in an intimate ceremony.

Fatima's wedding photos are circulating on social media.

Fatima Bhutto is the granddaughter of the former prime minister and the daughter of Mir Murtaza Bhutto. She recently got married in an intimate ceremony.

Mir Murtaza Bhutto's son, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr. wrote on Twitter, 'On behalf of our father, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, and the Bhutto family, I’m very happy to share some happy news. My sister Fatima and Graham were married in an intimate nikkah ceremony yesterday at our home, 70 Clifton.'

4 Fatima's wedding photos are circulating on social media. 4 Fatima Bhutto is the daughter of Mir Murtaza Bhutto. 4 She recently got married in an intimate ceremony.

He further added, 'The ceremony was attended by Fatima’s loved ones in our grandfather’s library, a place that means a lot to my dear sister. Due to the difficult circumstances felt by our fellow countrymen and women, we all felt it would be inappropriate to celebrate lavishly.

Yesterday, Graham and I married in a small nikkah ceremony in my family home, 70 Clifton. pic.twitter.com/Mf4s4Ti9Lh — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) April 29, 2023 My brother Zulfikar tied our grandmother’s imam zamin on me and the ceremony was conducted in my grandfather’s libraries, one of my most beloved places on earth. Behind us were my aunts, uncle and father’s childhood photos and an original People’s Party flag placed by my… pic.twitter.com/QwTcbfsEYk — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) April 29, 2023

ote>

Fatima's wedding photos are circulating on social media and have become the talk of the town. People are sending love and best wishes for her new journey.