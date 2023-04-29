Fatima Bhutto's Unseen Wedding Pictures Goes Viral

language: English
Web Desk 29 Apr , 2023 10:05 AM

Fatima Bhutto is the granddaughter of the former prime minister and the daughter of Mir Murtaza Bhutto. She recently got married in an intimate ceremony.

Mir Murtaza Bhutto's son, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr. wrote on Twitter, 'On behalf of our father, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, and the Bhutto family, I’m very happy to share some happy news. My sister Fatima and Graham were married in an intimate nikkah ceremony yesterday at our home, 70 Clifton.'

He further added, 'The ceremony was attended by Fatima’s loved ones in our grandfather’s library, a place that means a lot to my dear sister. Due to the difficult circumstances felt by our fellow countrymen and women, we all felt it would be inappropriate to celebrate lavishly.

Fatima's wedding photos are circulating on social media and have become the talk of the town. People are sending love and best wishes for her new journey.

