Saba Hamid Shares Relaxing Dine-out Pictures With Her Family

Saba Hameed is a legendary Pakistani television actress.

She shared an adorable photo of her relaxing dine-out.

Her post received so many likes and comments.

Saba Hameed is a legendary Pakistani television actress. She has been working in the showbiz industry since the time of Silver Screen. She is better known for her roles in Kahin Deep Jaley, Mere Humsafar, and Fitoor.

Saba Hameed married Syed Pervaiz Shafi, with whom she had two children. Her family includes three sisters and one brother.

3 Her post received so many likes and comments. 3 Saba Hameed is a legendary Pakistani television actress. 3 She shared an adorable photo of her relaxing dine-out.

Taking to her Instagram, Saba shared an adorable photo of her relaxing dine-out with her family. Saba can be seen wearing a fawn sleeveless outfit and enjoying some quality time at Alynto Raya. She looked breathtakingly beautiful in this stunning and classy attire.

Her post received so many likes and comments from her fans. One wrote, 'You're gorgeous,' and another wrote, 'So beautiful.'

Saba has showcased her acting skills in a number of dramas, such as Patt Jhar, Angoori, Milay Kuch Yun, Vanee, Ranjish, Mere Hamsafar, Band Khirkyon Kay Peechay, and many more.