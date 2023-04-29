Sunita Marshall Shares Breathtaking Pictures From Her Trip To Bali

She is enjoying anniversary trip with her husband.

Pakistani actress and model Sunita Marshall is enjoying anniversary trip with her husband, Hassan Ahmed in Bali. Sunita is popular for her acting skills and fashion sense; she is considered a fashion queen and rules the showbiz industry as well.

Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed have been married for 15 years and are blessed with two children. Their longevity in both their professional and personal lives is an example of true commitment.

The lovebirds have taken a break from their busy routines to visit Bali for a much-needed vacation and to celebrate 15 years of marriage. The couple's 15th anniversary indeed called for a getaway, and they shared some romantic photos from Bali.

'#puradalemubud whoever and whenever you come here, do watch the kecak dance and read about it’s story,' she captioned her post.

Have a look:

Sunita has worked with many fashion brands and worked in a number of television drama serials such as Bahu Rani, Qaid-e-Tanhai, Mere Sanwariya Ka Naam, Sitamgar, Agar Ho Sakay Tou, and many more.