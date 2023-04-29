Watch - Hareem Farooq Dances Lovely At A Friend's Wedding

Hareem Farooq is a versatile actor in Pakistan's entertainment industry.

She has drawn a lot of attention for her beauty and sense of style.

The actress most recently dazzled in a gorgeous black dress.

Hareem Farooq is a versatile actor in Pakistan's entertainment industry She has a distinguished acting career but also works as a producer. Despite her popularity, Hareem maintains her solidity and is admired for her kindness and humility. She has an extensive list of friends both inside and outside the profession, and her admirers adore her for treating everyone with respect.

Over the years, she has drawn a lot of attention for her beauty and sense of style. Millions of people love her for her stunning appearance, and many others are envious of her chic sense of style. The 30-year-old actress frequently shares snaps with fans from far-off places and industry events, allowing them to get a glimpse into her extravagant life.

Her capacity to bring life and fun to whatever occasion she attends is one of her unique traits. She consistently manages to bring her distinct charisma and power, whether it's a celebrity event or a friend's wedding.

The actress most recently dazzled in a gorgeous black dress with gold embroidery while attending a friend's wedding. She danced lovely with the other visitors while wearing flawless hair and cosmetics. Her twists and moves increased the excitement at the mehendi and made it an even more unforgettable occasion.

The video went viral and many fans and admirers showered the comment section with heart emojis in response.

She is well known for the television series Pawnay 14 August, Janaan, Parchi, and Mausam.