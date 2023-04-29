Poland's Seizure Of Russian High School Building In Warsaw Sparks Tension With Moscow

Polish authorities seized a high school building near the Russian Embassy in Warsaw.

The building was designated for the education of diplomats' children.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned Poland's actions as unlawful and defiant.

Polish authorities took control of a high school building near the Russian Embassy in Warsaw that was designated for the education of diplomats' children.

The police entered the building on Saturday, broke the doors, and blocked the exits. They gave the people inside until 7 pm local time to leave.

Moscow strongly criticized Poland's actions, calling them a violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and an infringement on Russian diplomatic property.

The Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Poland's actions, saying they are beyond the boundaries of civilized interstate communication and will result in a severe response from Moscow, which will have consequences for Poland's interests in Russia.

The Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, called the Polish authorities' actions a provocation and accused them of violating international and domestic laws and behaving unlawfully and defiantly for many years.



