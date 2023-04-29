Another 97 Pakistanis Stranded In Sudan Return Homeland

FO says government will ensure safe return of citizens from Sudan

The third aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force reached Karachi via Jeddah carrying 97 Pakistanis

PM lauds efforts for the successful evacuation of Pakistanis

Another 97 Pakistanis trapped in Sudan returned home on Saturday.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft C-130 carrying stranded Pakistanis reached Karachi via Jeddah.

This was the third batch of Pakistanis who had been rescued from war-torn Sudan.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that the number of Pakistanis airlifted from the conflicted zone has reached 355.

Added that the PAF is successfully carrying out the evacuation mission with complete professionalism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the team involved in helping Pakistanis in Sudan for its efforts to ensure the successful evacuation of Pakistanis.

PM also appreciated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, and Secretary of Foreign Affairs for efficiently supervising the overall work.