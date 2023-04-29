Chief Election Commissioner’s Assets Detail Sought

DEC Faisalabad had written a letter to ECP Secretary.

DEC Faisalabad Irfan Kausar has written a letter to Secretary Election Commission and sought assets details of the Chief Election Commissioner before and after assuming the post.

DEC Faisalabad has announced to file a reference in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the Chief Election Commissioner.

He said the CEC has been unable to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities. He alleged the CEC is using influence in real estate businesses in Sargodha, Lahore and Islamabad.

The district election commissioner sought minutes of the Divisional Development Working Party’s (DDWP) meeting and details of funds provided to Public Works Department (PWD).

He said the Supreme Court of Pakistan has given observations against the Chief Election Commissioner in former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar case.

The letter also urged the Secretary Election Commission to provide the seniority list of Grade 17 to Grade 21 officers of the election commission. He said the information should be given by May 5.