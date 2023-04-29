Dar Distances Federal Govt From Raid At Ellahi’s Residence

Ishaq Dar spoke to PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Ishaq Dar distanced the federal government from the raid at Ellahi’s residence

He said the Caretaker Punjab government was responsible for the raid.

LAHORE: The federal government has distanced itself from the raid at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

PML-N stalwart and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had a telephonic conversation with PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and discussed the incident after police raided the residence of Elahi in Gujrat.

Ishaq Dar expressed regret over the attack on the house of Pervez Elahi and the violation of the sanctity of the veil and walls.

Qureshi informed him about the sentiments of Pervaiz Elahi’s family, who were harassed and even arrested by the police.

Qureshi also informed the federal minister about the sentiments of PTI on the illegal attack on Chaudhry Pervez Elahi's house.

The federal government distanced itself from the attack. Dar said the federal government has nothing to do with the attack on the house of Pervaiz Elahi.

He claimed the action has been taken on the order of the Caretaker Punjab Government. Dar said he will inform his party leadership about the PTI’s sentiments and will contact him soon.

Speaking to media after the conversation, Qureshi said Ishaq Dar has distanced the federal government for the incident yesterday. He said Dar informed that the raid was carried out at the orders of the interim Punjab government.

Qureshi said Ishaq Dar has also spoken to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah about the incident. He said Dar regretted the raid on Parvaiz Elahi’s house and will hold discussion after receiving further details.