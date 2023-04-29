Hafiz Naeem Says Falsification In Karachi Census Will Be Exposed, Highlighted

Says census is being monitored at every level

Added voice on Karachi inaccurate census is not being raised

RO’s, DRO’s rigged election for Karachi mayor

Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman on Saturday said that alteration and falsification in the Karachi census will be exposed and highlighted.

He added that JI will guard the count of every individual in Karachi and that census is being monitored at every level.

If the population in Karachi is 350 million, then it must be counted accurately, said Hafiz Naeem.

JI chief said that voice is not being raised on the inaccurate census of Karachi and we will not let anyone bloodshed in the city.

He added that manual falsification in the Karachi census had been done using the tablet device.

There is no objection to the counting of the population in Larkana, as it had been counted correctly; said Naeem.

While highlighting the Karachi mayoral election, Hafiz Naeem said that Returning Officers (RO) and District Returning Officers (DRO) rigged the polls.

He added that out of 41,000 high-rise buildings, 32,000 are in Karachi and yesterday the demographic members objected in the meeting for not being counted in the census.

Even the demographic expert Mehtab Karim was not included in the census, said Naeem.

JI chief said that half of Karachi’s population had been excluded from the census counting and this action had been taken under the supervision of the provincial government.

The census must not end until the accurate counting of the population in Karachi is completed, said Hafiz Naeem.

He added that if the Karachi population is counted accurately, then assembly seats will increase.

Also mentioned is whose mandate the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is afraid of.

They are afraid that if the census is reported accurately, then the Chief Minister will be from Karachi; Said Naeem.

JI chief said that we want Sindh to develop and get rid of the Wadera system.

Added that a protest will be staged at Share-e-Faisal Karachi on Sunday, against an inaccurate census.

He also stated that if the city known as a business hub will work, then only the country will carry out its operations.