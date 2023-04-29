Imran Khan Condemn Raid At Pervez Elahi’s Residence

Says there is no respect for women and family members present in someone’s house

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned the raid at party President and Punjab former chief minister Pervez Elahi’s residence.

Police and the anti-corruption team on Friday night raided Elahi’s residence at Zahoor Elahi Road in Lahore.

The raid lasted for almost eight hours following the arrest of some women and around 12 people including house staff at Elahi’s residence.

An armored vehicle was used to break the main gate of the house after which the police and anti-corruption officials raided the house.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan tweeted and condemned the illegal raid at PTI President Elahi’s residence ad said that there is no respect left for women and family members.

He added that there is no respect for the Constitution, Supreme Court’s verdict and fundamental rights of people, stating that there exists a law of jungle in Pakistan.

The raid was all part of the London Plan to demoralize and crust PTI, said Khan. Added that such barbarism was never even seen at the time of Musharraf’s martial law.

Khan tweeted “Enough is enough, tomorrow I will give the roadmap to our nation on how to stand up against this destruction of our Constitution and democracy.