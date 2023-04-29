M-6 Motorway Corruption Scam: Accused Agrees To Plea Bargain With NAB

Suspect in M-6 motorway corruption scandal has agreed to reach a plea bargain

Ashiq Hussain Kareli has agreed to voluntarily return Rs1.244 bn.

The case reates to embezzlement of Rs6 bn in the land scam.

KARACHI: The main suspect in the M-6 Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway mega corruption scandal has agreed to reach a plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to reports, the accused Ashiq Hussain Kareli has submitted a plea bargain application to Director-General NAB Karachi. The accused has offered to voluntarily return Rs1.244 billion under plea bargain to the bureau.

Sources revealed the accused has confessed to his involvement in the M-6 motorway corruption case. Kaleri has agreed to provide all the details to NAB through an affidavit after his confession.

The accused bought expensive properties and three luxury cars with corruption funds. NAB has recovered Rs636 million from his possession. Kalari said he obtained these amounts from the funds released to Matiari and Naushahro Feroze districts.

NAB arrested Ashiq Hussain Kaleri in Karachi on January 21 in connection with the inquiry into the land scam of the M-6 Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway.



The case relates to the embezzlement of Rs6 billion while acquiring lands for a section of the M-6 Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway. This includes Rs4 billion in the Naushahro Feroze section and Rs2 billion in the Matiari section.

In January this year, the multibillion-rupee land scam case was transferred to NAB from the Anti-Corruption Establishment at the request of the federal agency.

The land scam surfaced in November last year when over Rs3 billion were withdrawn in cash by then assistant commissioner of Saeedabad, Mansoor Abbasi, from a bank.

The Sindh government conducted a fact-finding probe which led to the arrest of Matiari DC Adnan Rasheed. Later, Abbasi and the bank's area manager Tabish Shah were also arrested.

A similar land scam was reported in M-6 project in Naushahro Feroze district. Then DC Tashfeen Alam Khan had since fled the country, while bank officials were arrested by Federal Investigating Agency (FIA).

The Sindh government launched a probe in both cases and their reports were submitted to the departments concerned.

In March, it was reported that former deputy commissioner Adnan Rasheed, the prime accused in the Motorway fraud case, has refused to cooperate with the investigating officer.

The inquiry officer Muhammad Hanif Channa, appointed by the Establishment Division, met with the former deputy commissioner in Nara Jail, Hyderabad, and inquired about the matter.

The accused Adnan Rasheed did not cooperate in the inquiry on the medical pretext saying that he was in severe depression and unable to make any statement. However, he told the IO that he had made mistakes due to lack of experience, which led to financial irregularities.

Former DC Adnan Rasheed was arrested on Nov 17, 2022, in Rs2.14 billion funds embezzlement case. The funds were meant for the acquisition of land for M6 Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway’s construction in the Matiari district.