Parts Of Karachi Receive Light To Heavy Rain

PMD said low-pressure system of western winds has become active.

The rains started in different areas along with strong winds.

CM Sindh directed KMC to take appropriate measures during rain.

Karachi: The different parts of Karachi has received light to heavy rain and the overall weather of the city became pleasant.

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) said that the low-pressure system of western winds has become active in Karachi, due to which the rains started in different areas along with strong winds.

According to the latest reports, heavy rain is continuing in Azizabad, Federal B Area, Orangi Town, Surjani Town, Saddar Town, Malir, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, and other adjoining areas.

PMD predicted that rain may continue intermittently for the next few hours, during which there is a possibility of light rain and drizzle in the city.

On the other hand, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a meeting of local bodies of Karachi-KMC, DMCs, and district council, directed them to take appropriate measures during the rain emergency period so that the life and property of the citizens could be secured.

The chief minister said that there was a forecast of heavy rains which could cause urban flooding, therefore monitoring of the nullahs for their smooth flow must be ensured. “Recently all the major three nullahs have been cleaned and lined, therefore there should be no problem in the disposal of rainwater into them,” he said and added the connecting nullah falling in the jurisdiction of the DMCs and district councils must be maintained.

Mr Shah said that he has noticed that people were dumping debris along the embankments of the nullas.

Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah briefing the chief minister said that he has already held a number of rain emergency meetings with local bodies.