Pervez Elahi Moves LHC Against His Arrest, Raid At Residence

Police, anti-corruption department raided Elahi’s residence in Lahore

At least 12 people including women were arrested

Elahi’s son files petition in Lahore High Court

A petition against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Punjab chief minister Pervez Elahi and the raid at his residence has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday.

Police and the anti-corruption team on Friday night raided Elahi’s residence at Zahoor Elahi Road in Lahore.

The raid lasted for almost eight hours following the arrest of some women and around 12 people including house staff at Elahi’s residence.

The petition has been filed by Pervez Elahi’s son Rasikh Elahi, through his lawyer Amir Saeed.

The Punjab government, chief secretary, inspector general, director general anti-corruption, and others have been made parties in the petition.

The position taken stated that despite having a protective bail from LHC, the police along with the anti-corruption department raided Elahi’s residence.

It added that the sanctity of the house was violated by the officials, while the women and children had also been harassed.

The police broke the main gate of the house using an armored vehicle, the petition stated.

Also mentioned that the police took the law into their hands and violated fundamental human rights.

The petitioner urged the LHC to stop police action against Pervez Elahi, and his family, and action must be taken against all entities involved in the raid.

An order should be made to prevent the arrest of Parvez Elahi and any of his family members, until the court decision; the petition stated.