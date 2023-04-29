PM Shehbaz For Effective Measures Over Improved Power Supply In Summer Season

He was talking to Khurram Dastagir who called on him.

PM also directed for completion of new power transmission lines.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on reforms in Energy Sector.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directed for taking effective measures to ensure improved power supply during the summer season.

4 Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on reforms in Energy Sector. 4 He was talking to Khurram Dastagir who called on him. 4 PM also directed for completion of new power transmission lines.

The prime minister was talking to Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastagir who called on him.

The minister briefed the prime minister about the ongoing development projects in the power sector.

The prime minister also directed for expeditious completion of new power transmission lines to provide all possible relief to the consumers.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on reforms in Energy Sector.

The meeting conversed about the ongoing issues in the Energy sector and discussed viable proposals to introduce reforms in the energy sector in order to improve cash-flow, specifically in the gas sector.

The Finance Minister urged the relevant authorities in Petroleum Division, Sui Companies and PSO to make necessary efforts to improve their liquidity as early as possible. He emphasized that it was the priority of the government to address the issues of liquidity and performance of SOEs of the energy sector to enhance economic growth of the country.