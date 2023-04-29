PTI To Continue Talks With Govt Despite Raid At Elahi’s House

Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited the residence of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Qureshi said he expressed soldarity with Elahi's family.

He said the PTI will continue holding talks with the government.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to continue holding talks with the government despite the raid at the residence of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the party strongly condemns the illegal raid at the home of the former Punjab Chief Minister in violation of court orders.

4 He said the PTI will continue holding talks with the government. 4 Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited the residence of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. 4 Qureshi said he expressed soldarity with Elahi's family.

“PTI is going through a testing period. This too shall pass,” he said while speaking to media outside the residence of Elahi in Lahore.

He said a similar attack took place at Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park when the doors were broken and the sanctity of the veil and wall was violated as his wife was inside and domestic staffers were tortured.

He said PTI leader Ali Amin is being paraded around the country in bogus cases PTI workers and social media activists are being picked up. He said Imran Khan has given a message to workers to remain united against all adversities and respect the law.

Qureshi said despite the attack on his residence, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has used the legal course and approached the courts. He hoped that the courts will provide him justice.

In reply to a question that talks are being held with the government despite arrest of party workers, he said the Islamabad Police yesterday arrested peaceful workers who were just sitting in their cars.

Qureshi said he has spoken to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar during the talks regarding the arrests. He said the government should create a conducive environment to hold talks rather than spoiling the condition.

He said the PML-N leader was sympathetic and spoke to the Interior Minister and the party workers were released. However, later that night a raid was conducted at Elahi’s house.

Qureshi said he received a call from Dar while coming over to Elahi’s house. The PTI leader said he meet Elahi’s family and legal adviser and expressed his solidarity.

In reply to a question on Imran Khan’s statement that the government is using talks as a delaying tactic, Qureshi said the PTI has come with good intentions and is hopeful of reaching a conclusion.

He said the raid at Elahi’s house has dampened the environment and has deeply hurt them. He said the PTI wants to continue talks with the government and see the final results.

He said the PTI will obey the court orders on holding polls within 90 days. He said the PTI has made all preparations for the polls but the government is not serious on conducting elections.

He said there are divisions with the PDM as Maulana Fazlur Rehman does not want to hold talks with the PTI while senior minister Ishaq Dar is sitting at the negotiation table.

Qureshi said he has briefed Imran Khan on the progress made during the negotiations and they have formulated their strategy. He said they were optimistic about holding talks with the government.