SC To Resume Hearing Plea Against Bill Curtailing CJP’s Powers On May 2

Supreme Court will resume hearing the case on May 2.

CJP Bandial will head an eight-member bench to hear the case.

The bill aims at clipping powers to CJP to take suo moto notices.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) will resume hearing a plea against the bill aimed at curbing the powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

4 The bill aims at clipping powers to CJP to take suo moto notices. 4 Supreme Court will resume hearing the case on May 2. 4 CJP Bandial will head an eight-member bench to hear the case.

The 8-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has fixed the hearing of the case against the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure Bill) 2023 on Tuesday, May 2.

The bench also comprises Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed.

The apex court has also issued notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

The three petitions were filed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution by Advocate Muhammad Shafay Munir, Raja Amer Khan, Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain and others.

The court also issued notices to nine political parties including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

The judicial reforms bill aims at curtailing the prerogative of the Chief Justice to take suo motu notice in an individual capacity and forming special benches.

The bill was initially passed by both houses of parliament and sent to the president for his assent. However, the president sent it back for reconsideration, saying that the proposed law was “beyond the competence of parliament”.

The bill was subsequently adopted by a joint session of parliament with some amendments. The government issued a notification stating the bill has been enacted into legislation.

The eight-member apex court bench eventually halted the law’s implementation when the bill came into effect. The government was swift to reject the apex court’s ruling.

President Dr Arif Alvi again refused to give his assent to the bill on April 19 and sent it back to Parliament. The bill technically became an act of parliament on April 21.

National Assembly Secretariat notified that the bill was deemed to have been assented to by the president under Clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The bill was approved by the federal cabinet on March 28 and then passed by both houses of parliament.