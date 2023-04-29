We Take Debt From One Entity To Pay Back To Another: Miftah

We need debt to fulfill the budget deficit

We will face the budget deficit of Rs1,000 billion this year.

It will take three to four years to get out of the situation

KARACHI: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail on Saturday said Pakistan took debt from one entity to pay back to another. He also said the world was not ready to give you more money, Bol News reported.

“We need debt to fulfill the budget deficit. We will face the budget deficit of Rs1,000 billion this year. It will take three to four years to get out of the situation in which we have been stuck,” he said adding that Pakistan would pay Rs6,000 billion in the form of interest.

Miftah Ismail said Pakistan had to return 25 billion dollars every year. He said Pakistan had been stuck in a long-term problem. “We are behind India and Bangladesh in governance,” he said. The governance system had become poor and obsolete, he maintained.

“If a law is introduced to save the system then it should be welcomed. The country will be secure, if we protected the system. We will not progress, if we do not change the system,” he said.