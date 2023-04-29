Gayle King Express Happiness Over Meghan Markle's Absence From Coronation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are supported by Gayle King.

"I think Meghan and Harry should do what's best for them," said Gayle King.

"I think — as [far as] his dad — I'm glad he's going," said Gayle King.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are supported by Gayle King!

On the Time100 red carpet on Wednesday, April 26, a reporter spoke candidly about the royal couple's current situation in light of the recent coronation drama.

'I think Meghan and Harry should do what’s best for them,' the 68-year-old pal of the pair said. 'Clearly they know what’s going on in their family life. They know what’s going on over there.'

The writer continued by saying that despite her strong friendship with the couple, they don't often talk about their problems with the Windsor family. 'They consult me about nothing when it comes to that, or anything for that matter,' she observed.

'I think they make the decision that’s best for them. But I think — as [far as] his dad — I’m glad he’s going,' she added, appreciating her support to Prince Harry for choosing to attend King Charles’ coronation.

King continued by saying that the couple's relationship is in 'a really good place' despite the family's public strife.

'You’ve seen the two of them together and I know what they have is really true-blue. And it’s good to see the happiness that they give each other,' she gushed.

As was previously reported, Buckingham Palace confirmed the red-haired royal's participation in the coronation on May 6 on April 12.

'Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May,' the institution announced. 'The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California withPrince Archie and Princess Lilibet.'