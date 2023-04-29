Kiss Cam Caught 'zero Romance' Between Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were observed together at the L.A. Lakers game.

In front of the 'kiss-cam' at the L.A. Lakers game on Tuesday, April 25, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were observed together. However, there was no public kiss since Meghan put her hand on Harry's arm to prevent it.

Though the royals appeared to quickly brush the incident off at the game, broadcaster Dan Wootton called it a 'odd moment' between the couple.

Wednesday, April 26, the day following their outing, royal biographer Angela Levin discussed the subject on Dan Wootton Tonight. This episode, according to Levin, showed that Harry and Meghan's relationship may be more rocky than it appears.

'There was an odd moment where Harry seemed to want to have a public kiss,' Wooton began.

'In the past, Meghan has always wanted these public displays of affection, but she turned away, she blocked him. In a similar way that Diana did very famously toCharles at the Polo in 1992. Meghan has long studied Diana,' he added for context. 'Do you think there was anything purposeful there?'

'I think she didn’t want him to kiss her,' Levin replied.

'I think those days are possibly far less of an interest for her. Then she did this huge laugh, but it’s all phoney – she’s doing that laughter to tease him but really she doesn’t want him near her,' the author added.