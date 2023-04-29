Meghan Markle's Family To Release Bombshell Interview Days Before Coronation

Thomas Markle Sr. has a strong desire to mend fences with Meghan Markle.

Thomas Markle Sr. has a strong desire to mend fences with Meghan Markle; in fact, he just taped a news special and made an impassioned appeal to his daughter in an effort to mend their strained relationship.

Thomas Sr. shared 'treasured memories, home truths and secret tapes' of the Duchess with the world in a trailer for the interview, which will air on Sunday, 30 April, on Australian news channel.

The father of three then addressed 'the daughter he lost' in a 'deathbed plea.'

'How can I fix this?' Thomas asked.

The 78-year-old, who had a serious stroke the previous year, acknowledged that he is 'lucky to be alive.'

According to a recent article in The Mirror, Meghan is worried about her father's health 'despite their estrangement' and wants to know if there is a way to speak to him discreetly without the rest of the family becoming involved or knowing about it.

On the other side, the Duchess of Sussex's siblings weren't as contrite as their father.

The queen 'would still be a waitress' if it weren't for Thomas Sr., according to half-sister Samantha Markle. Additionally, she stated that Prince Harry and Meghan have a 'toxic' relationship and are 'really unhealthy for each other.'

Thomas Markle Jr., her half-brother, added, 'We're not going to go away. This is going to change everything.'

As previously reported, Meghan and her father fell out as a result of Thomas Sr. informing on the paparazzi following her wedding. The family members' actions persisted right up until Harry and Meghan's wedding, and they haven't talked since.



