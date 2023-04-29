Prince William & Kate Middleton Distributes Pizza Pies To Locals

Kate Middleton and Prince William surprises wales during their two-day visit.

The two were in their home nation to meet with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team.

They served Little Dragon Pizza Van cuisine to the greeters.

The surprising appearance by Kate Middleton and Prince William on Thursday, April 27, happened during their two-day visit to Wales.

After mingling with the crew, rock climbing, and receiving some medical training, they served Little Dragon Pizza Van cuisine to the greeters.

The couple reportedly ordered a remarkable 22 pies with toppings like goat cheese, BBQ chicken, and pepperoni.

The princess inquired if we make our own dough — and stated that they love creating pizzas with their children,' said Peter Morris, the restaurant's proprietor, referring to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5.

'Making pizza for the future king and queen is surreal,' he admitted. 'Prince William said he'd heard of us — which is quite surreal. People come from far and wide — it's the quality of the food and the views!'

While placing their order, the three-parent couple even engaged in some infrequent PDA with the brunette beauty's hand on William's back.

Just over a week will pass before they attend King Charles' coronation on Saturday, May 6. The Duke of Sussex is thought to have had no recent contact with his older brother, despite reports that Prince Harry and their father conducted 'peace talks' before the latter's trip to the U.K.

'I do not anticipate warm interactions between Harry and William,' royal expert Kinsey Schofield noted in a recent interview, claiming the siblings haven't spoken to each other since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.

'We know that palace staff is planning every entry, exit, and seat with the battling brothers in mind,' the journalist explained to a news outlet. 'The palace's ultimate objective is to avoid conflict.'



