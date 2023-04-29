Prince William's Shocked Reaction To A Boy Who Believes He Is The King: 'Not Me!'

Prince William had a surprising encounter with a young boy who believed he was the king.

The incident occurred during a royal visit to a homeless center in South Yorkshire.

William's initial reaction was surprise, followed by amusement as the boy continued to insist that he was the king.

In a recent encounter, Prince William had a surprising interaction with a young boy who thought he was the king. The amusing moment was captured on video and shared on social media, gaining thousands of views and reactions.

The video shows Prince William visiting a community center in Wolverhampton, England, when a little boy suddenly approached him and declared, 'I'm the king!' Prince William, clearly amused by the boy's confidence, responded with a smile and a shake of his head, saying, 'Not me!'

The Duke of Cambridge continued to engage with the boy, asking him questions and making playful remarks, much to the delight of the crowd gathered at the community center. The encounter ended with the two sharing a fist bump, leaving the boy beaming with joy.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with many commenting on the charming interaction between Prince William and the young boy. Some praised the prince for his friendly and approachable demeanor, while others simply couldn't get enough of the adorable moment.

This is not the first time that members of the royal family have had amusing encounters with the public. Prince William's father, Prince Charles, famously had a conversation with a group of cows during a farm visit, while his grandfather, Prince Philip, once asked a group of Indigenous Australians, 'Do you still throw spears at each other?'

Despite their royal status, the British monarchy has often sought to present themselves as approachable and relatable to the public. Encounters like this one with Prince William and the young boy only serve to reinforce that image and endear them to even more people.

The video of the encounter has now become a viral sensation and is sure to be remembered as one of the more charming moments in Prince William's public appearances.