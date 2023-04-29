Step-sister Claims 'Meghan Markle Would Still Be A Waitress Without Dad'

Meghan Markle's family will sit down for an interview, and it seems like they won't hold back.

Just one week before King Charles' coronation, Meghan Markle's family will sit down for an interview, and it seems like they won't hold back.

In a world-exclusive interview with Taylor Auerbach, Thomas Markle, Meghan's father, Samantha Markle, and Thomas Markle Jr. will discuss their family and reveal previously unreleased videos.

Samantha, who isn't close to Meghan, stated in a video clip that 'She would still be a waitress if it wasn't for dad.'

'We're not going to go away. This is going to change everything,' Thomas Jr. added.

In another part of the video, which will also feature old home movies of the actress, Samantha expressed her opinion on her sister's union with Prince Harry.

'They're really unhealthy for each other. It's a toxic relationship,' she declared.

Thomas Sr., on the other hand, appeared to adopt a different tack as he pleaded with his daughter to speak with him once more.

'How can I fix this?' he asked the camera.

Auerbach posted about the news on social media as well, saying, “This Sunday on @7NewsSpotlight – Meghan Markle as you’ve never seen her before. For the first time, the Markles unite with an extraordinary message on the eve of King Charles III’s Coronation. These hidden tapes will stun the world.”

This is not the first time Meghan's children have expressed their concerns about her actions.

Samantha filed a complaint against the Suits actress, as previously reported, alleging she lied in her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.