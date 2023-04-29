Saudi Arabia Evacuates Almost 5,000 Sudanese Amid Political Unrest

Saudi Arabia evacuates almost 5,000 from Sudan in largest mission.

Evacuees include foreigners and UN staff.

Fighting continues in Sudan despite truce extension.

On Saturday, a ship arrived in Jeddah carrying 20 Saudi citizens and 1,866 people of various nationalities, making it the largest evacuation mission from Sudan conducted by Saudi Arabia thus far.

With this new group of arrivals, the total number of evacuees has reached 4,879 individuals, including 139 Saudi citizens and 4,738 people from countries such as Australia, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, Rwanda, and Egypt.

According to the Saudi foreign ministry, United Nations personnel were also among those who were evacuated from Sudan over the weekend.

“The Kingdom worked to provide all the necessary needs of foreign nationals in preparation for facilitating their departures to their countries,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Despite agreeing to extend a truce, the warring generals in Sudan are still engaged in intense fighting and blaming each other.

According to the health ministry of Sudan, the ongoing violence has resulted in the deaths of over 500 people and left 4,000 others wounded.







