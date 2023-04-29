Singapore Exempts Saudis From Entry Visa

Singapore is a popular tourist destination and Southeast Asian island country.

In Riyadh, the Singaporean Embassy has stated that from June 1 Saudis will not have to apply for a visa while entering in Singapore.

Referencing a statement from the Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the mission said, “Saudi nationals with passports issued by the KSA will no longer need to apply for an entry visa to enter Singapore from 1 June 2023.”

Apart from Saudi diplomatic passport holders, who are earlier free from the requirements of Singaporean visa, all other Saudis have to apply for an entry visa if they plan to enter Singapore before June 1.

The embassy added on twitter, “There is strictly no refund of the visa processing fee for those who have already submitted or received the outcome of their entry visa applications.”

Saudi Arabia and Singapore have recently developed their ties.

A second meeting in Singapore focusing on boosting economic links between the two countries was held by a joint Saudi-Singaporean committee, last November.

Foreign residents and Saudi citizens can apply to gain an electronic tourist visa to the country, said by Japan last month.

In Riyadh, the Japanese embassy said, all nationals are able to apply for a tourist visa online who residue in Saudi Arabia.

Applicants (or their representatives) have to visit the Japanese Embassy or Consulate General to pay the fee in cash if a visa fee is applicable, depending on nationality.

At least seven days prior to the scheduled arrival date in Japan applicants have been notified to submit the application.