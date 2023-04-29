Manchester United To Be Acquired By Qatari Sheikh

Jassim bin Hamad will make another bid ahead to acquire Man United.

Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani will make another bid ahead of the third deadline to acquire Premier League giants Manchester United.

As per the media, the Sheikh will confidently bid to get his hands on Man United.

United's future is still being determined as the deadline to buy the Premier League giants is approaching fast.

Reports claim that Glazers, the team's current owner, wants a world record £6 billion ($7.3 billion) fee. The offer has not yet been met.

The Glazers, who have been unpopular with fans since they burdened the club with debt in a £790 million leveraged buyout in 2005, were ready to sell out at a huge profit when they initially invited outside investment in November.

According to reports, fellow directors Kevin, Bryan, Edward, and Darcie Glazer Kassewitz are willing to sell their shares in the league. At the same time, Avram and Joel Glazer prefer to keep their ownership.

In last month's second-round bid, the offer was believed to have a worth of around £5 billion.

That would surpass the Premier League record of £2.5 billion paid for the acquisition of Chelsea last year by the corporation of Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital. It was said that a further £1.75 billion would be invested in the infrastructure and players.

The Manchester United Supporters' Trust (MUST) hopes for a quick conclusion so the new owners can part in the summer transfer window.

'We are in dire need of new investment, which undoubtedly requires new ownership. MUST, along with United fans all around the world, are calling for this process to be concluded without further delay,' the fans' group said in a statement.