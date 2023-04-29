Sabalenka Advances To Round Of 16 After Defeating Osorio

Sabalenka will next face the winner of match between Magda and Mirra

Despite Camila Osorio's valiant effort to make a comeback

On Saturday, Aryna Sabalenka, the second-ranked player in the world, secured a place in the Round of 16 at the Madrid Open by defeating Camila Osorio from Colombia with a score of 6-4, 7-5.

Sabalenka, who won the tournament in 2019, will next face the winner of the match between Magda Linette and Mirra Andreeva for a chance to advance to the quarterfinals.

4 Despite Camila Osorio's valiant effort to make a comeback 4 Sabalenka Advances To Round Of 16 After Defeating Osorio 4 Sabalenka will next face the winner of match between Magda and Mirra

'I'm happy with the win. She's a great player and she fought for every point. It was a really great match,' said Sabalenka.

Following her convincing victory against Sorana Cirstea in the opening round, Aryna Sabalenka faced a tough challenge from Camila Osorio, who is currently ranked No.115 and had taken a break from playing due to an injury for a month.

Despite Camila Osorio's attempts to stage a comeback after falling behind in the first set, Aryna Sabalenka's strong performance proved too much to handle.

Sabalenka quickly regained her composure after a period of making errors and broke Osorio's serve for a second time to take the first set 6-4. In the second set, Sabalenka maintained her momentum and built a double-break lead at 4-1, at which point Osorio took a medical timeout to evaluate her left hip and leg.

Upon returning to the court, Osorio managed to break Sabalenka's serve and narrow the deficit to 4-3. She then broke Sabalenka again as the latter served for the match at 5-4, showing signs of a potential comeback.

'That's something that I expected, especially against players like her. She can return, she can play long rallies, and she can come back to the match. I just kept telling myself I have to keep going for my shots and I just have to make her move because she's not going to move all day long. Once I will get this approach shot and I will be able to finish the point,' said Sabalenka.

'So I was just telling myself to keep going for my shots and don't start panicking,' she added.

Despite Camila Osorio's valiant effort to make a comeback, Aryna Sabalenka maintained her composure and opted for shorter points, eventually breaking Osorio's serve for the fifth and final time to earn a chance to serve for the win.

Sabalenka did not waver this time, serving flawlessly to close out the match after nearly two hours. Her smart approach and clinical execution allowed her to secure the victory and advance to the next round of the Madrid Open.