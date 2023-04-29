Sudan Crisis Could Become Global Concern, Says Ex-PM Hamdok

Ongoing conflict in Sudan could surpass Syria and Libya in severity, says Abdalla Hamdok.

Ceasefire between warring factions in Sudan has failed.

Chaos in Port Sudan as people attempt to board ships bound for Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Former Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, has issued a warning that the ongoing conflict in the country could surpass the severity of those in Syria and Libya.

He stated that if the fighting continues, it will become a 'nightmare for the world'.

The ceasefire between warring factions, which was extended on Thursday, has failed with reports of airstrikes in the capital Khartoum.

The conflict has resulted in hundreds of deaths and the displacement of tens of thousands of people.

Hamdok has called for a united international effort to persuade the military leader and rival paramilitary force to engage in peace talks.

'This is a huge country, very diverse ... I think it will be a nightmare for the world,' he said.

'This is not a war between an army and a small rebellion. It is almost like two armies - well trained and well armed.'

Former Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, has expressed concern that the ongoing conflict in Sudan could escalate and surpass the severity of the civil wars in Syria and Libya, which resulted in widespread death, displacement, and regional instability.

The conflict in Sudan erupted on 15 April, stemming from a power struggle between the regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over the proposed move to civilian rule and the timeframe for the RSF's inclusion into the army.

The factions fear losing power, and there are concerns about war crimes committed in the Darfur region almost 20 years ago.

The violence has left millions of people trapped in Khartoum, where there are shortages of essential resources.

Reports of violence and looting by militia groups have also emerged from El Geneina, a city in Darfur.

He said his fighters were being 'relentlessly' bombed since the truce was extended.

'We don't want to destroy Sudan,' he said, blaming army chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan for the violence.

The head of Sudan's regular army, Gen Burhan, has tentatively agreed to participate in face-to-face talks in South Sudan amid the ongoing conflict.

In Port Sudan, chaotic scenes have erupted as people desperately attempt to board ships bound for Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

The UK government has ended its evacuation efforts, having established a diplomatic presence in Port Sudan at the Coral Hotel.

Around 2,000 individuals have been evacuated to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, and are expected to be flown home within the next few days via charter flights arranged by their respective governments.

A 32-year-old Iranian civil engineer named Nazli, who fled with her husband, recalled the fighting they had experienced while speaking to a reputed media outlet in Jeddah.

'We couldn't even sit on our balcony; the gunfire was everywhere,' she said.

'Please please help our family in Sudan,' cried Rasha, a Sudanese-American mother of four children - who spoke of hiding for three days, terrified.

'I call on the world to protect Sudan,' she pleaded, underlining fears that once all the foreign nationals have fled, the fighting will intensify.



