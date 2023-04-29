Israeli Missiles Strike Syria, Injuring Three Persons

Israeli air attack caused flames and explosions near Homs.

Syrian air defences knocked down some Israeli missiles flying over Homs.

On April 2, Israeli air strikes hit numerous facilities in Homs, injuring five soldiers,

According to state television, three persons were injured and flames and explosions were reported following an Israeli air attack on a facility near the Syrian city of Homs, with a monitoring group reporting that a munitions factory was targeted.

According to Syria's state news agency, which cited military officials, three people were injured in the early hours of Saturday, and a civilian fuel station caught fire. Several fuel tankers and trucks were also destroyed.

“At around 00:50 [21:50 GMT]…the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with a number of missiles, from the direction of north Lebanon, targeting several positions in the vicinity of the city of Homs,” Syria's state news agency reported.

According to a pro-government FM radio, flames broke out south of Homs as a result of the attacks, and 'successive explosions' were heard from the area.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, headquartered in the United Kingdom, reported that Israeli missiles hit a munitions storage connected to the Lebanese party Hezbollah at a military airport in the Homs countryside.

According to the observatory, this was Israel's second attack on the site in a month.

Israeli authorities issued no immediate statement in response to the attack. During Syria's more than ten-year civil war, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory without comment.

Israel claims to be targeting enemy Iran-backed forces as well as Lebanese Hezbollah fighters within Syrian territory.

On April 2, Israeli air strikes hit numerous facilities in Homs, injuring five soldiers, according to state media, and on April 9, Israel's military said its forces assaulted targets in Syria after six rockets were launched from southern Syria into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.