Infinix Note 12 Price In Pakistan & Special Features

- Infinix Note 12 has a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.
- The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen.
- The device has 128 GB of internal storage space.
The Infinix Note 12 smartphone is available on the market with amazing features and a reasonable price.
The phone has a Mediatek Helio G96 chipset and a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.The gadget GPU is called the Mali-G57.
The device comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The Infinix Note 12 has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage capacity, and the colours available are Force Black, Snowfall, and Sapphire Blue.
The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 33 W.
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan
Infinix Note 12 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 42,999/-
Infinix Note 12 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 10.6
|Dimensions
|164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Force Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 33W
