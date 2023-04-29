Infinix Note 12 Price In Pakistan & Special Features

Infinix Note 12 has a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen.

The device has 128 GB of internal storage space.

The Infinix Note 12 smartphone is available on the market with amazing features and a reasonable price.

The phone has a Mediatek Helio G96 chipset and a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.The gadget GPU is called the Mali-G57.

The device comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Infinix Note 12 has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage capacity, and the colours available are Force Black, Snowfall, and Sapphire Blue.

The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 33 W.

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 42,999/-

​ Infinix Note 12 specifications