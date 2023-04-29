language: English
Infinix Note 12 Price In Pakistan & Special Features
Infinix Note 12 Price In Pakistan & Special Features

Web Desk 29 Apr , 2023 06:59 AM

  • Infinix Note 12 has a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.
  • The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen.
  • The device has 128 GB of internal storage space.

The Infinix Note 12 smartphone is available on the market with amazing features and a reasonable price.

The phone has a Mediatek Helio G96 chipset and a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.The gadget GPU is called the Mali-G57.

The device comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Infinix Note 12 has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage capacity, and the colours available are Force Black, Snowfall, and Sapphire Blue.

The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 33 W.

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 42,999/-

Infinix Note 12 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS
UI XOS 10.6
Dimensions 164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm
Weight 185 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Force Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA
Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

– Fast Charging 33W

