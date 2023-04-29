Microsoft Releases New Windows 11 Build With Widget Preview Feature And Deep Linking

Widget preview feature added to Windows 11 build 25352.

Minor naming change to desktop watermark for Canary builds.

Deep linking feature allows quick access to specific widgets.

Microsoft is releasing a new preview build of Windows 11 (Build 25352) for Windows Insiders on the Canary channel. The build includes a new feature related to widgets that lets you preview them before adding them to your board. However, some features may be temporarily removed in this build.

The new feature is not limited to the Canary channel. Microsoft is releasing it to both the Windows 11 Dev and Canary channels, allowing users to preview widget images before pinning them.

In addition, there is a deep link feature that allows you to quickly access a specific widget for apps such as Spotify, or Microsoft services like Sports, OneDrive, and Outlook.

You can also click on the 'Find more widgets' link to explore and download new widgets from the Microsoft Store.

Take a look:

This is the sole change that Microsoft has reported in this week's Canary build. It's not unexpected, as the Canary builds are the least stable in the Windows Insider Program and may lack documentation. Additionally, users may come across new features that Microsoft did not mention.

It's worth noting that there is a minor change in name this week. Builds from the Canary Channel will now display a new desktop watermark labeled as ZN Release.

However, this change does not hold significant meaning, as Microsoft regularly adjusts the build branches as their employees work on Windows 11.