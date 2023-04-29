language: English
Oppo A96 Price In Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo A96 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 29 Apr , 2023 05:38 AM

  • Oppo A96 has 128 GB internal storage space.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.
  • The device has a 6.59 inches display.

The Oppo A96 is currently available on the market with great features. The gadget has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset. The phone has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Adreno 610.

The device has a 6.59 inches display.

Oppo A96 has 128 GB internal storage space.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.

The device has a 6.59-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Oppo A96 comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage capacity, and the operating system is Android 11.

The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with support for fast charging at 33 W.

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Oppo A96 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS
UI ColorOS 11.1
Dimensions 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight 191 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Stary Black, sunset Blue
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPU Adreno 610
DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.59 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSDXC
CAMERA Main Dual 50 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/1.2, LED Flash
Features Night, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Sticker, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Google lens, Video ([email protected] fps (default) and [email protected] fps)
Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra IP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 26 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery

