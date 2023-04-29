Oppo A96 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Oppo A96 has 128 GB internal storage space.

The Oppo A96 is currently available on the market with great features. The gadget has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset. The phone has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Adreno 610.

The device has a 6.59-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Oppo A96 comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage capacity, and the operating system is Android 11.

The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with support for fast charging at 33 W.

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Oppo A96 specifications