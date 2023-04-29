Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The smartphone features dual cameras on the back.

The device has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Flip 5, its new flagship smartphone, soon. It comes after the success of the Z Flip 4 series, and leaks and news reports suggest it will be out in a few months.

The device comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.19 GHz octa-core processor. The smartphone’s GPU is called Adreno 740.

The phone will have two 12 MP cameras and a brighter LED flash, while the front will have a single 10 MP selfie camera hidden under a punch-hole cutout.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The gadget is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 338,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 4.1.1 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU 3.19Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 Pixels (~426 PPI) Protection To be confirmed Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak) Cover display: Super AMOLED, 1.9 inches, 260 x 512 pixels, (Gorilla Glass Victus+) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+) Front 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (6CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Plastic front (opened), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Documet viewer, Photo video/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

- Fast charging, Fast wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

