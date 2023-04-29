Vivo V25 Price In Pakistan & Full Specs

The smartphone features three cameras on the back.

The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and an octa-core processor that operates at 2.4 GHz.

The smartphone features a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that has a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Vivo V25 has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The phone is available in two colours, aquamarine blue and diamond black.

The device features three cameras on the rear, including a 64 MP primary camera that captures high-quality images, while the front camera has a 50 MP resolution.

The Vivo V25's operating system is Android 12. The device has a 4500 mAh battery and supports 44 W fast charging.

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan is Rs 109,999/-

Vivo V25 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 186 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Aquamarine Blue, Diamond Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+8GB Extended RAM) Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], HDR) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Color changing back panel color, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under the display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

- Fast charging 44W, 61% in 30 min (advertised)



