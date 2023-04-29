Vivo V25 Price In Pakistan & Full Specs

- The smartphone features three cameras on the back.
- Vivo V25 has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset.
- The gadget has a 4500 mAh battery capacity.
The Vivo V25 is now available for purchase on the market with amazing features.
The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and an octa-core processor that operates at 2.4 GHz.
The smartphone features a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that has a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The Vivo V25 has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The phone is available in two colours, aquamarine blue and diamond black.
The device features three cameras on the rear, including a 64 MP primary camera that captures high-quality images, while the front camera has a 50 MP resolution.
The Vivo V25's operating system is Android 12. The device has a 4500 mAh battery and supports 44 W fast charging.
Vivo V25 price in Pakistan
Vivo V25 price in Pakistan is Rs 109,999/-
Vivo V25 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aquamarine Blue, Diamond Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+8GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], HDR)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Color changing back panel color, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under the display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|- Fast charging 44W, 61% in 30 min (advertised)
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Ac
- Galileo
- Hdr
- Pakistan
- Vivo V25 price in Pakistan
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
687,014,474[+14,411*]
DEATHS
6,863,477[+3*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,647[+0*]
DEATHS
30,657[+0*]