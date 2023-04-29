language: English
Vivo V25 Price In Pakistan & Full Specs

Web Desk 29 Apr , 2023 06:21 AM

  • The smartphone features three cameras on the back.
  • Vivo V25 has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset.
  • The gadget has a 4500 mAh battery capacity.

The Vivo V25 is now available for purchase on the market with amazing features.

The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and an octa-core processor that operates at 2.4 GHz.

The smartphone features a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that has a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Vivo V25 has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The phone is available in two colours, aquamarine blue and diamond black.

The device features three cameras on the rear, including a 64 MP primary camera that captures high-quality images, while the front camera has a 50 MP resolution.

The Vivo V25's operating system is Android 12. The device has a 4500 mAh battery and supports 44 W fast charging.

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan is Rs 109,999/-

Vivo V25 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS
UI FuntouchOS 12
Dimensions 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight 186 g
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
Colors Aquamarine Blue, Diamond Black
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band SA/NSA
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm)
GPU Mali-G68 MC4
DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.44 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+8GB Extended RAM)
Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], HDR)
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURES Sensors Color changing back panel color, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under the display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

- Fast charging 44W, 61% in 30 min (advertised)


