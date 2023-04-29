Vivo Y73 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Vivo Y73 has a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor.

The gadget has a 6.4 inches display.

The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Vivo officially launched the Y73 smartphone in India, and it will soon be available in Pakistan and other Asian countries. The Vivo Y73 is expected to be the successor to the Y series, as it comes with many impressive features and specifications.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. The smartphone has a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is a Mali-G76.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Vivo Y73 has a fingerprint sensor located under the screen that can unlock the phone in just 0.35 seconds. It also has 8GB of RAM, 3GB of extended RAM, and 128GB of built-in storage space.

The gadget has a dedicated slot for a microSD card, which can expand the onboard memory up to 1 TB.

The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that can last all day on one charge. The company claims that the 33-watt superfast charger provided with the phone can charge it up to 61% in just 30 minutes.

Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-

Vivo Y73 specifications