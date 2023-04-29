language: English
Vivo Y73 Price In Pakistan & Specs
Vivo Y73 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 29 Apr , 2023 08:59 AM

Vivo officially launched the Y73 smartphone in India, and it will soon be available in Pakistan and other Asian countries. The Vivo Y73 is expected to be the successor to the Y series, as it comes with many impressive features and specifications.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. The smartphone has a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is a Mali-G76.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Vivo Y73 has a fingerprint sensor located under the screen that can unlock the phone in just 0.35 seconds. It also has 8GB of RAM, 3GB of extended RAM, and 128GB of built-in storage space.

The gadget has a dedicated slot for a microSD card, which can expand the onboard memory up to 1 TB.

The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that can last all day on one charge. The company claims that the 33-watt superfast charger provided with the phone can charge it up to 61% in just 30 minutes.

Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-

Vivo Y73 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI Funtouch 11.1
Dimensions 161.2 x 74.3 x 7.38mm
Weight 170 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Diamond Flare, Roman Black
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G76 MC4
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.4 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features HDR10, 430 nits (typ), 570 nits (HBM)
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 664 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W wired, 61% in 30 min (advertised)

