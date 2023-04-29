Vivo Y78 Price In Pakistan & Features

Vivo Y78 is powered by a MediaTek Dimension 1100 chipset.

The device has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The smartphone’s operating system is Android 13.

Vivo has recently launched the Y78 smartphone series, which will be available soon.

The device has a MediaTek Dimension 1100 chipset. The device has a 2.6 GHz octa-core processor. The phone's GPU is called the Mali-G77 MC9.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution.

The gadget features a three-camera setup on the back. The device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Vivo Y78 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y78 price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 87,999/-

Vivo Y78 specifications