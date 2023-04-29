language: English
Vivo Y78 Price In Pakistan & Features
Vivo Y78 Price In Pakistan & Features

Web Desk 29 Apr , 2023 06:01 AM

  • Vivo Y78 is powered by a MediaTek Dimension 1100 chipset.
  • The device has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.
  • The smartphone’s operating system is Android 13.

Vivo has recently launched the Y78 smartphone series, which will be available soon.

The device has a MediaTek Dimension 1100 chipset. The device has a 2.6 GHz octa-core processor. The phone's GPU is called the Mali-G77 MC9.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution.

The Vivo Y78 comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage capacity. The smartphone’s operating system is Android 13.

The gadget features a three-camera setup on the back. The device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Vivo Y78 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y78 price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 87,999/-

Vivo Y78 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
UI Funtouch OS
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
5G Band SA/NSA
Processor CPU 2.6 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100
GPU Mali-G77 MC9
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~396 PPI)
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front 16 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

- Fast battery charging

