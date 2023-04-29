Vivo Y78 Price In Pakistan & Features

- Vivo Y78 is powered by a MediaTek Dimension 1100 chipset.
- The device has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.
- The smartphone’s operating system is Android 13.
Vivo has recently launched the Y78 smartphone series, which will be available soon.
The device has a MediaTek Dimension 1100 chipset. The device has a 2.6 GHz octa-core processor. The phone's GPU is called the Mali-G77 MC9.
The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution.
The Vivo Y78 comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage capacity. The smartphone’s operating system is Android 13.
The gadget features a three-camera setup on the back. The device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
Vivo Y78 price in Pakistan
Vivo Y78 price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 87,999/-
Vivo Y78 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.6 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|- Fast battery charging
