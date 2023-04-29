WhatsApp Introduces A Side-by-side Feature For Its Users

WhatsApp has released a new update enabling Android tablet users to control the side-by-side feature.

With this new feature, users can switch between conversations seamlessly without losing track of ongoing chats.

WaBetaInfo notes that some users may find the side-by-side view distracting or inconvenient.

According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has released an exciting new update that enables Android tablet users to control the side-by-side feature.

3 WaBetaInfo notes that some users may find the side-by-side view distracting or inconvenient. 3 WhatsApp has released a new update enabling Android tablet users to control the side-by-side feature. 3 With this new feature, users can switch between conversations seamlessly without losing track of ongoing chats.

The app-tracking website reports that the recently launched feature is being rolled out to a selected group of beta testers and will gradually become available to a wider audience in the following weeks.

With the introduction of this new feature, users will be able to switch between conversations seamlessly without losing track of their ongoing chats.

Users can control the availability of this feature by toggling the option provided within WhatsApp Settings > Chats. This will give them more control over the WhatsApp interface.

Not all users may be interested in enabling this feature since they prefer to use the app in full-screen mode. The side-by-side view divides the screen, which reduces the area available for conversations, especially on devices with smaller screens.

'In addition, some users simply prefer the traditional single-window view and may find the side-by-side view distracting or inconvenient,' WaBetaInfo said.

Those who are beta testers and install the most recent WhatsApp beta update will be able to use this feature.



