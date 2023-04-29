language: English
Twitter's Reaction To Citadel Is Still
Twitter's Reaction To Citadel Is Still "unimpressed"

Web Desk 29 Apr , 2023 06:27 AM

  • Amazon's high-profile spy thriller Citadel fell short of expectations.
  • Critics questioning its $300 million budget and Alan Sepinwall calling it "cheap" without holding back.
  • Only two episodes have been released, making it the second-most costly programme in history.

According to Twitter comments, Amazon's high-profile spy thriller Citadel fell short of expectations. Editor and Strange Harbours reviewer Jeff Zhang questioned the series' 'whopping' budget.


Only two episodes have been released, making it the second-most costly programme in history.

Amazon's high-profile spy thriller Citadel fell short of expectations.

Critics questioning its $300 million budget and Alan Sepinwall calling it "cheap" without holding back.

One of the worst things I've ever seen is Citadel. In two months, a $300 million production won't even be remembered. While Alan Sepinwall of Rolling Stone called the pricey series 'cheap' without holding back. 'Amazon reportedly spent $300 million on Citadel's first season in an arrogant attempt to start a brand from scratch. The outcomes are startlingly bland and amateurish-looking,' he tweeted.



How did Amazon manage to charge the most for a television programme ever? I anticipated that the plot would be unique from previous espionage shows and films. But once more, only two episodes have been released, a viewer said.


'Citadel is an undeniably poor programme. If only a portion of that enormous money was used to promote programmes like A League of Their Own (2022),' another person said. After The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the much-hyped series had a budget of almost $300 million, making it the second-most costly programme in history.

