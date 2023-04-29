Twitter's Reaction To Citadel Is Still

- Amazon's high-profile spy thriller Citadel fell short of expectations.
- Critics questioning its $300 million budget and Alan Sepinwall calling it "cheap" without holding back.
- Only two episodes have been released, making it the second-most costly programme in history.
According to Twitter comments, Amazon's high-profile spy thriller Citadel fell short of expectations. Editor and Strange Harbours reviewer Jeff Zhang questioned the series' 'whopping' budget.
One of the worst things I've ever seen is Citadel. In two months, a $300 million production won't even be remembered. While Alan Sepinwall of Rolling Stone called the pricey series 'cheap' without holding back. 'Amazon reportedly spent $300 million on Citadel's first season in an arrogant attempt to start a brand from scratch. The outcomes are startlingly bland and amateurish-looking,' he tweeted.
Amazon spent a reported $300 million for the first season of Citadel, a presumptuous attempt to build a franchise from scratch. The results are terribly generic and shockingly cheap-looking. My review: https://t.co/gQNzzIkvbm pic.twitter.com/AU0DbNEH7p— Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) April 27, 2023
How did Amazon manage to charge the most for a television programme ever? I anticipated that the plot would be unique from previous espionage shows and films. But once more, only two episodes have been released, a viewer said.
Citadel is of the worst things I’ve ever seen. A $300 million show that no one will even remember exists in two months. pic.twitter.com/zxlWrBlENX— Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) April 27, 2023
'Citadel is an undeniably poor programme. If only a portion of that enormous money was used to promote programmes like A League of Their Own (2022),' another person said. After The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the much-hyped series had a budget of almost $300 million, making it the second-most costly programme in history.
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Alan sepinwall
- Amazon
- Citadel
- Jeff zhang
- Jeff zhang 张佶润
- Rolling stone
- Twitter's reaction to Citadel
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
687,014,474[+14,411*]
DEATHS
6,863,477[+3*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,647[+0*]
DEATHS
30,657[+0*]