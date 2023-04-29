Twitter's Reaction To Citadel Is Still

Amazon's high-profile spy thriller Citadel fell short of expectations.

Critics questioning its $300 million budget and Alan Sepinwall calling it "cheap" without holding back.

Only two episodes have been released, making it the second-most costly programme in history.

According to Twitter comments, Amazon's high-profile spy thriller Citadel fell short of expectations. Editor and Strange Harbours reviewer Jeff Zhang questioned the series' 'whopping' budget.





3 Only two episodes have been released, making it the second-most costly programme in history. 3 Amazon's high-profile spy thriller Citadel fell short of expectations. 3 Critics questioning its $300 million budget and Alan Sepinwall calling it "cheap" without holding back.

One of the worst things I've ever seen is Citadel. In two months, a $300 million production won't even be remembered. While Alan Sepinwall of Rolling Stone called the pricey series 'cheap' without holding back. 'Amazon reportedly spent $300 million on Citadel's first season in an arrogant attempt to start a brand from scratch. The outcomes are startlingly bland and amateurish-looking,' he tweeted.

Amazon spent a reported $300 million for the first season of Citadel, a presumptuous attempt to build a franchise from scratch. The results are terribly generic and shockingly cheap-looking. My review: https://t.co/gQNzzIkvbm pic.twitter.com/AU0DbNEH7p — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) April 27, 2023









How did Amazon manage to charge the most for a television programme ever? I anticipated that the plot would be unique from previous espionage shows and films. But once more, only two episodes have been released, a viewer said.





Citadel is of the worst things I’ve ever seen. A $300 million show that no one will even remember exists in two months. pic.twitter.com/zxlWrBlENX — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) April 27, 2023

'Citadel is an undeniably poor programme. If only a portion of that enormous money was used to promote programmes like A League of Their Own (2022),' another person said. After The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the much-hyped series had a budget of almost $300 million, making it the second-most costly programme in history.